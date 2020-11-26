100 Years Ago: 1920

The Salvation Army has departed from its regular custom, and instead of giving the poor of the city one meal, will distribute warm clothing and shoes.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Capt. Gail M. Liberty, daughter of Mrs. Frederick P. Liberty, 26 Linden St. Auburn, and the late Mr. Liberty has been awarded the air medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights during the period of Feb. ‘69 to June 18, 1970. During this period, Capt. Liberty was a medical crew member on more than thirty-five combat support missions on aeromedical evacuation missions out of Vietnam. She has also been awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. In January of 1971 she will be reassigned to the 58 USAF Hospital at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Greater Farmington Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the annual Chester Greenwood Day Parade on Saturday. Farmington will honor the famous inventor who, at the age of 16, invented the earmuff protector, as it was called then. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Castlemania Playground on the Mallett School grounds. The event will include music, floats, and of course, Chester Greenwood and Santa Claus.

