BETHEL — Founded in 2011 and based in Bethel, Mahoosuc Pathways, a 501c3 nonprofit corporation, is changing its name to Inland Woods + Trails to better reflect its work and hopes for the future. This change is also prompted by confusion in the region and nonprofit marketplace and a more direct acknowledgement of what the organization does on a day to day basis.

This change is spurred by the work of the organization to develop 20 miles of new trails at 9 locations in Oxford County. Inland Woods + Trails Executive Director, Gabe Perkins says “rebranding is something we have been thinking about for some time and once the organization sat down late last year to work on our latest strategic plan the case was made and the change became real. I’m so grateful to the board for their support and look forward to sharing our new brand look and feel with our supporters.”

LK Weiss, Founder and Creative Director from Portland Design Co said ”​the Mahoosuc Pathways rename and rebrand was a pivotal step for the organization’s growth as they continue to expand their network of trails. Through collaboration and research, we sought to bring clarity to the organization’s purpose — a critical foundation for any rebrand.

The new name, Inland Woods + Trails, gets right to the heart of their mission: accessible year-round trails for all ages and abilities. It was important that the new logo referenced the outdoors in an approachable, humanistic way — to attract and motivate landowners, trail users, funders, and community members — all of whom are crucial to the organizations’ success.

We really enjoyed partnering with IW+T and eagerly await our next opportunity to work together.​”

Peter Southam, Board President, says that ​”changing our name to Inland Woods and Trails allows our organization to clearly state what it does and where. This will make our role in the community more obvious allowing us to pursue our goal of a regional, connected, trail system with less confusion and a greater sense of purpose.”

In 2019, Inland Woods + Trails completed the purchase of the 978-acre Bethel Community Forest, and since 2016 has managed the award-winning Bethel Village Trails, a 30km network of cross-country ski and bike trails headquartered out of The Bethel Inn Resort. Sarah Weafer, events and marketing director, says “We’re making some exciting changes at our Bethel Village Trails location, including adding new terrain thanks to the recent acquisition by The Conservation Fund, and we’re looking forward to seeing our new branding out on the trails and on our trail maps.”

Inland Woods + Trails will maintain the organization’s mission that is dedicated to creating economic prosperity through the building, maintenance, and promotion of a multiple use recreational trail network.

In addition to the name change the organization is also expanding volunteer opportunities, staffing, and community events:

A new volunteer Projects Team that will work on planning and implementation of its regional trail system.

Inland Woods + Trails has also added a new year-round Trails Steward position funded by an anonymous foundation. The position was created to meet the need of stewarding the growing trail system including significant additions due to the recent acquisition of 15,413 acres of the Chadbourne Tree Farms by The Conservation Fund. The purchase will benefit Inland Woods + Trails who plan to add 532 acres of the purchase to the Bethel Community Forest. Inland Woods + Trails will be working with The Conservation Fund on a recreation license for trails on 10,000 acres in and around Bethel. Other local organizations involved in the purchase, the Mahoosuc Land Trust and the Western Foothills Land Trust will also be adding nearly 5,000 acres to their land holdings. The campaign to purchase these lands will be launching soon.

In spring 2021, Inland Woods + Trails will host an event to plant 20,000 trees in the Bethel Community Forest through a donation from One Tree Planted.

Season passes for winter activities at Bethel Village Trails are on sale now. Please visit woodsandtrails.org to volunteer, donate, purchase winter passes and rentals, and follow its new social media feeds on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @InlandWoodsTrails.

