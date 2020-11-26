LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare is updating its visiting policy to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the greater community during the corona virus pandemic. The new policy goes into effect Friday, Nov. 20, at Central Maine Healthcare hospitals, practices and clinics.

Central Maine Healthcare wants its patients to have support from loved ones during their care. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, Central Maine Healthcare is limiting foot traffic and the number of people entering its facilities. The new policy balances those needs.

Key elements of the policy are:

Visiting hours:

Bridgton Hospital:

Monday – Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – noon

Central Maine Medical Center

Daily: 3-6 p.m.

Rumford Hospital:

Daily: 3-6 p.m.

Outpatients: One companion will be allowed to escort the patient only if the companion is needed to assist or actively participate in the visit.

Inpatients: One visitor allowed per day. If the visitor leaves the facility, they may not reenter that same day. We encourage the patient’s family and friends to coordinate in advance who will be the visitor for a given day to avoid any confusion.

COVID-19 patients: No visitors unless critically ill, in end-of-life care or facing other extraordinary circumstances. In those situations, the patient may have one visitor.

Non-COIVD-19 patients who are critically ill, in end-of-life care: These patients facing extraordinary circumstances may have two visitors at a given time.

Birthing mothers: One birth partner is allowed in the labor and delivery area and must remain on the unit until discharge.

Discharges: We will consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis for patients who require additional assistance.

Cafeterias are closed to visitors. Visitors may want to consider bringing lunch or snacks that do not need to be refrigerated or heated up.

For more information on the visiting policy, go to https://www.cmhc.org/about-us/cmh-alert/cmh-visitor-restrictions

Additional COVID-19 information is available at https://www.cmhc.org/about-us/cmh-alert/

