Auburn
• Stephen Tardif, 45, 283 Summer St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 8:56 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street.
Androscoggin County
• Elezabeta Romanov, 30, of 22 Sleeper Road, on a warrant charging trafficking in prison contraband, 10:27 p.m. Tuesday at 1 Lewiston St. by Mechanic Falls Police Department.
