BRIDGTON — Lake Region Rotarians and Friends met at the Harrison Food Bank and assembled 120 Health and Wellness Packets for the First Universalist Church in Norway and Sweden Food Pantry. Another approximately 150 boxes were put together inside the Harrison Food Bank.

“Our most recent packets have had the theme WEAR YOUR MASK, WASH YOUR HANDS, WATCH YOUR DISTANCE in line with the latest mandate from Governor Mills. We’ve included excerpts from our letter,” explained Carol Madsen, past president and COVID-19 team leader of the Bridgton-Lake Region Club. “Since April we have distributed over 1825 health and wellness packets and kids back-to-school hygiene kits to eight local food pantries. In addition, we’ve distributed laundry detergent, dish soap for handwashing and other stand-alone products. We have done much of this in conjunction with the Oxford Hills Rotary Club and with help from a Rotary District grant awarded to us in July. We are very grateful to our Rotary and Friend donors and volunteers who have made this service project possible during the pandemic.”

Wash your hands! Hand washing with soap removes germs (like coronavirus) from your hands. Our hands come in contact with all types of germs whenever we touch something. But we can get rid of those germs by washing our hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer lots of times during the day. (From tips for parents to teach children about healthy handwashing prepared by Rotarian Dr. Lisa Ryan.) Keeping hands clean is one of the best ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy!! We have included hand wash or sanitizer in this packet.

Wear your mask! A mask covering your nose and mouth, both indoors and outdoors in public places or where you are likely to encounter other people is now mandated in Maine. Mask wearing has been proven to be an effective measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Children 2 years and younger do not need to wear masks. We have included masks from New England Rotarians Million Mask Challenge in this packet.

Watching your Distance! Distancing yourself at least 6 feet apart from non-family members protects you and others from infection. We’ve included a 6-foot long piece of string to help you experiment with the distancing minimum.

Rotarians continue to meet at the Harrison Food Bank on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. to assemble boxes and often to put together health and wellness packets. When assembling boxes, we are inside, physically distanced and masked. We put together packets outside, weather permitting, and are distanced and masked as much as possible. If you would like to join us, email Carol Madsen at [email protected] If you would like more information on becoming a Rotarian, email us at [email protected]

