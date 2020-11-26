DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am an older veteran looking for someone who can install two drop- ceiling LED light panels. The wiring is already in place. My phone number is 375-4715. — No name, Sabattus

ANSWER: SeniorsPlus in Lewiston (795-4010, [email protected]) has a resource hotline you can call to help you find just the right person to help you. I urge all seniors in Sun Spots Land, as well as adults with disabilities, and their families in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties to use this incredible resource when you feel stuck and need help. The organization is there to assist you. The website is seniorsplus.org

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a few good books about grief to recommend to a friend whose husband just passed away. She’s having a very difficult time and when I asked her if she thought it would help to have something to read, she said yes. Do you have something in mind? — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: You may want to check with your local librarian to see what she/he would recommend. Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice can also help your friend process her grief and has many avenues of support in place. They can be contacted at 777-7740. The website is androscoggin.org.

I have two books in my personal library that I have found helpful. One is “Please Bring Soup to Comfort Me While I Grieve” by Linda Andrews and the other is “Things I’ve Learned about Loss” by Dana Shields. Both these books are small and can be read in little bursts. Another book is “The Wild Edge of Sorrow” by Francis Weller. Thank you for wanting to care for your friend and to help her get through this difficult time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What happened to the Mark Trail comic strip? A few years ago there was an inquiry by the paper as to whether they should continue publishing it and the vote was to do so, but if that same question were to be asked today I would certainly vote no! This new strip is just plain awful! I’m curious to see what others think. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I have received numerous comments about the new Mark Trail comics and just about everyone who has written in is quite displeased with the new creator of this strip. Ms. Sun Spots has no control over this state of affairs. My advice would be to just move on past Mark Trail and focus on the parts of the newspaper you do enjoy, like Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where did Lee Nelson of Channel 6 go? — No name, no town

ANSWER: After nearly 31 years in the television and news world, Lee has segued professionally into the world of fitness, which has been a passion of his for many years. His new gig is working as a personal trainer with clients at Foley’s Fitness Center in Scarborough. You’ll be seeing more of Lee as he has also signed on with Port City Models & Talent Inc. Let’s wish him well in his new ventures!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: