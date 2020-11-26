REGION — Alyssa Andrews, Natural Resource Steward with Rangeley LakesHeritage Trust, will be sharing some tricks for identifying evergreensin the Maine woods, which species work well, and how to harvest withminimal damage to the forest.This workshop is designed for youth of all ages. Younger youth will need an adult helper. Wednesday, December 2 at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.
What you’ll need:
- Gather a small amount of fir, pine boughs, and pine cones.
- Scissors or snipping boughs.Medium weight twine, craft wire, or pipe cleaners.
- Optional: ribbon for bow making and other small decorative items.
Please pre-register no later than December 1. https://tinyurl.com/maineevergreens
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact, Sara King at 207.743-6329 or1.800.287.1482 (in Maine) to discuss your needs.
