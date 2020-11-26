NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library in partnership with Norway Historical Society was awarded a World in Your Library event by the Maine Humanities Council. World in Your Library events feature qualified, Maine based speakers to explore local and international current topics and relevant issues. This will be a virtual presentation using Zoom on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Dr. Robert W. Glover will present “Immigration in the 21st Century: How Immigration is Changing the American and the Global Political Landscape.” Dr. Glover is Associate Professor of Political Science & Honors at the University of Maine at Orono. His research focuses on democratic theory, political engagement, and the politics of immigration. This program is free of charge and open to the public. For information and instructions to connect, call the library at 207-743-5309, ext.1.

