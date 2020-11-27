If you hunted on private land this fall, show your appreciation for Maine’s generous landowners:
- Thank them at the end of the season and share how your hunting season went. Landowners especially enjoy seeing photos of youth hunters, or neat photos you may have captured on your game cameras (remember, you must have written permission to place a game camera on private land).
- Volunteer to help the landowner with spring clean up or a task they need help with to prepare for winter. Owning land can be a lot of work!
- Offer to teach the landowner how to hunt if they are interested. They may be interested, but don’t know where to start or feel uncomfortable asking for help.
- Share some of your harvest. Offer to share some sausage, steak, or burger for them to enjoy if you harvested a deer (or other species) on their land.
- Respect their land. The best way to thank a landowner is to show your appreciation by being a good land user, ALWAYS asking for permission, and being the eyes and ears to ensure others are doing the same.
