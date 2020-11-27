The Oquossoc ATV Club held their first Christmas Toy Drive, which this year benefited the Giving Tree of Rangeley. The Giving Tree has decided to share the toys with the Rangeley Fire Department, for their toy drive. Since their October Meeting/Picnic, until Thanksgiving, toys were collected at 3 locations: Boss Power Equipment in Rangeley, River Edge Sports in Oquossoc and Central Maine Powersports in Lewiston! Besides donating the 2 ATVs full of toys, a very generous cash donation was presented to Carmen Glidden, President of the Giving Tree of Rangeley. Their donation will be used to buy warming clothing for the area children.

The Oquossoc ATV Club builds and maintains recreational ATV trails in Franklin County. Bring outdoor enthusiasts to our beautiful region and local businesses. The Giving Tree of Rangeley has been helping local families and seniors for 33 years. They distribute warm clothing to area children, along with toys and books, in addition to IGA gift cards to seniors at Christmas.