Rangeley is considered one of the premier riding destinations in the east. The RLSC Board of Directors is working to keep it that way. Last season we were once again named Maine’s #1 club by the Maine Snowmobile Association thanks to our 1,000+ members! Included in that membership are over 65 businesses in Maine, and mostly in the Town of Rangeley. That sponsorship is essential in maintaining our 170 miles of trail system, and keeping Rangeley in the spotlight of phenomenal snowmobiling.

Looking forward to the 20-21 snowmobiling season seems somewhat challenging as far as navigating through the covid restrictions. As far as Snodeo 2021 we are working on still having the Rock Maple Race, Tame the Track Vintage, and hopefully radar runs in a safe social distancing environment. More info to come pertaining to those event. Please stay tuned to our our website, and Facebook page. Unfortunately due to current regulations and time lines we will not be having casino night or the live auction. We are working on an online auction instead. These events are crucial to our fundraising so we hope during these unsettling times people are able to still find a way to help the club. On the positive side our “preseason” membership numbers have been incredible. I know because Missy & Ashley are pulling out their hair. We also are taking delivery of a brand new state of the art Dube drag. The club has also launched a members only fb page to better communicate with our members & sponsors. In closing we’d like to thank our dedicated crew of groomer operators: Matt, Chad, Scott, Eric, Jake, & John. We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support. You truly don’t know how great it feels to have the best members & best sponsors in the world.