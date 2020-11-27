Charges

Lewiston

• John Bristow, 47, of 44 Wood St., on charges of domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 10 p.m. Thursday at that address.

• Lukas Poisson, 29, of 10 Libby Ave., on two counts of assault on a police officers, criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:52 p.m. Thursday at that address.

• Peter Grant II, 49, of 2161 Lisbon St., on a charge of domestic assault, 7:07 p.m. Thursday at 230 Bartlett St.

Androscoggin County

• Kirk Grover, 45, of 242 Avenue Road, Wales, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9 p.m. Thursday on Middle Road.

