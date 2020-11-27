UNCASVILLE, Conn. — San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program’s biggest win in decades.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.

Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.

“For us to be able to compete like this on a national stage, on national TV, against one of the winningest programs in the country, this is a big, big step for our program,” said Todd Golden, the Dons’ 35-year-old coach.

Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1), a 15 1/2-point favorite. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.

“Look at it in the mirror, grow from it,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “We’ve got to kind of harden up. We’ve got to get gritty. We’ve got to be tougher to score against and be the best version of ourselves.”

Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.

There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the game as neither team could get much separation.

(1) GONZAGA 90, AUBURN 67: Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga (2-0) cruised past Auburn in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers (Florida) Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.

(6) KANSAS 94, SAINT JOSEPH’S 72: Christian Braun scored 30 points and No. 6 Kansas pulled away from Saint Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers (Florida) Tip-Off.

Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds. Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in a 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks (1-1).

Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-2). Ryan Daly and Dahmir Bishop added 14 for the Hawks.

(8) ILLINOIS 77, OHIO 75: Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 Illinois rallied to beat Ohio at Champaihn, Illinois.

It was Cockburn’s 15th double-double in 35 games for Illinois (3-0). Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12 for the Bobcats.

(14) TEXAS TECH 84, SAM HOUSTON STATE 52: Mac McClung scored 18 points, Marcus Santos-Silva just missed having another double-double and No. 14 Texas Tech (2-0) beat Sam Houston State (0-2) at Lubbock, Texas.

McClung, who was Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-2 junior guard had two 3-pointers among his 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats, when Tech already had a 20-4 lead.

(15) WEST VIRGINIA66, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57: West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit against Western Kentucky and had to hold off a frenzied rally down the stretch to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The 15th-ranked Mountaineers (3-0) led 66-57 with just under three minutes to play before Western Kentucky (2-1) cut it to four in the final minute. It looked like the Hilltoppers would get the ball back, down four, after a scramble for a rebound out of bounds was given to Western Kentucky. The call was reversed after a replay review and West Virginia made free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Derek Culver, who was named MVP of the tournament, scored 15 points to lead West Virginia. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(12) MARYLAND 94, DAVIDSON 72: Angel Reese and Diamond Miller each scored 20 points, five Maryland players reached double figures and the No. 12 Terrapins broke away from Davidson after halftime for a season-opening win at the Gulf Coast Challenge in Fort Myers, Florida.

(14) ARKANSAS 98, WAKE FOREST 82: Amber Ramirez scored 15 of her 22 points in the third quarter when No. 14 Arkansas (2-0) took control en route to a win over Wake Forest (0-1) at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.

OHIO 86, (22) NOTRE DAME 85: Cece Hooks scored 32 points, Erica Johnson added 24 and Ohio rallied to upset No. 22 Notre Dame, spoiling the debut of Irish Coach Niele Ivey.

Hooks made a free throw with 17.6 seconds to go. Destinee Walker was fouled on an offensive rebound and made two free throws with 3.6 seconds to play to pull Notre Dame with one. Ohio missed two free throws with three seconds to play but Notre Dame, out of timeouts, couldn’t get off a final shot.

Ivey, who replaced Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw, played on two Notre Dame Final Four teams and was an assistant coach for the other seven trips the Irish made to the Final Four. She was an assistant with the NBA Memphis Grizzlies last season when a young Irish team went 13-18 in McGraw’s 33rd season. McGraw won 936 games and Ivey was part of 386 of them over 17 seasons.

