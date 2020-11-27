Shaker Village to hold virtual Christmas Fair

NEW GLOUCESTER — The Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair will be the same annual tradition in a new format. Even though onsite, indoor shopping has been canceled this year to ensure the health and safety of all, and the Shaker Christmas Fair is now virtual.

Shaker fruitcake, biscuits, sugared nuts, stuffed dates and Shaker-made crafts can be purchased from home. Holiday treats can be picked up at Shaker Village in a no-contact manner and many of the items can also be shipped in time for the holidays.

Shop the online store at maineshakers.com/shop and pick up from the contactless tent from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, with extended hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5. Shipping worldwide is also available.

Region 9 to host Holiday Light Show

MEXICO — The Region 9 Holiday Light Show drive-thru will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 9 and 10.

People are asked to remain in their cars and follow the marked route at 377 River Road. At the end of the drive, participants will receive a small treat.

Lights will go out at 8 p.m. The show is being sponsored by Region 9 and MELMAC.

Blood drive to be held at Holy Family Church

LEWISTON — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the parish hall of Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Oxford American Legion makes local donations

OXFORD — Anderson Staples Post 112, American Legion, recently made donations from their bottle return funds to two local groups. The post presented $472.86 to the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School football team and $151.18 to the Rock House Teen Center.

Lewiston Opportunity Center to hold free sessions

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free individualized sessions of “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The virtual sessions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m.

Individualized sessions of “Financial Aid” for adults 19 and over will be held at Lewiston UMA Center, 51 Westminster St., Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9 and 11 a.m. and noon.

All sessions are subject to change. To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit meoc.maine.edu.