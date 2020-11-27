SOUTH PARIS —The Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) invite the public to attend a meeting of the Oxford County USDA Local Working Group from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 3, through the Zoom video teleconferencing program.

The group will provide recommendations for the 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to their local USDA-NRCS on local natural resource priorities and criteria for conservation activities and programs. Topics of discussion will include agricultural waste, forestry, pastureland, cropland, high tunnels and wildlife. Other issues can be discussed as well, and a list will be compiled of priorities recognized by the group.

“It is important for us to receive feedback on local priorities regarding natural resource issues in Oxford County. By working together, we can ensure conservation programs are delivered to Oxford County farmers and landowners with local considerations and input,” said Luis Aponte, local district conservationist.

Those who require special accommodations should contact Jean E. Federico by Friday, Nov. 27.

Contact any of the following with questions: Jean E. Federico, OCSWCD education and outreach coordinator, 207-744-3119; Aponte, 207-744-3112; or NRCS Soil Conservationist Jade Gianforte, 207-744-3115.

