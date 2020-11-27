Isn’t it time for Sen. Susan Collins to join the small number of her Republican Senate colleagues who are appalled at President Trump’s behavior in trying to overturn the election of Joe Biden?

He has even begun a possibly illegal move to convince Republicans from Pennsylvania and Michigan to set up a slate of rogue electors who would submit their electoral votes for him instead of for Joe Biden, the legally elected candidate.

Sen. Collins, who out-polled the president by 55,000 votes in Maine, has nothing to lose by doing the right thing. This might just be her best chance to rise to the level of Margaret Chase Smith, who denounced another erstwhile Republican demagogue on the floor of the Senate.

Where is her voice?

Denis Fortier, Lewiston

