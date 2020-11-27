AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Melissa Guimond to the team at its Auburn location.

Guimond grew up in Sabattus and attended Oak Hill High School. She continued her education at University of the Arts, graduating with a major in dance. She taught at The Dance Center in Auburn as a dance instructor and choreographer. She also worked as a massage therapist at Family Chiropractic Center in Lewiston.

She resides in Sabattus with her four children.

« Previous

filed under: