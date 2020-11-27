NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired Stacey Hassan as director of marketing working out of the company’s New Gloucester office.

Hassan will be responsible for leading the marketing team in driving business growth by developing strategies, benchmarks and budgets for marketing plans across multiple product lines and market segments.

Hassan is a graduate of Lasell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Her most recent role was working as marketing director at Atlantic Broadband, where she oversaw strategic multi-channel marketing campaigns for new customer acquisition and expansion of existing customer business. Hassan is a resident of Quincy, Mass.

OTELCO has also hired two other employees for its New Gloucester office.

Benjamin Austin joins the company as a system administrator. Austin has worked in IT for over 10 years and resides in Sabattus.

Rose Giasson comes to OTELCO as a customer service representative. Giasson has over 26 years of customer service experience in banking, patient services, retail and sales. Giasson lives in the Oxford Hills area.

