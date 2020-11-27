When You find My Body: The Disappearance of Geraldine Largay on the Appalachian trail.

By D. Dauphinee Non-fiction Published June 2019

“When you find my body…” This book’s title is a quote from the journal of Gerry Largay, lost in the woods of Western Maine in July of 2013.

Gerry, age 66 dreamed of hiking the Appalachian trail. Along with fellow hiker, Jane Lee and with her husband George acting as support crew, she set out on this adventure from Harper’s Ferry, WV in April 2013.

This is a non-fiction account of Gerry Largay’s disappearance while hiking the Appalachian Trail. Along with Gerry’s story, the author has provided an informational history of the Appalachian trail, various notable hikers, and the dedicated people responsible for trail maintenance.

This book is divided into two parts, beginning with Gerry Largay’s preparation and her actual trek. This is followed by the accounts of the daunting search & rescue. The author details the various groups involved in the search operations and underscores the magnitude of this effort when you consider the vastness of the Maine woods.

D. Dauphinee in writing this cautionary tale speaks to the importance of all hikers being trained in woodcraft and survival skills for their safety when making their way through dense forest.

This might be a read to consider.

This coming winter as we find ourselves inside a bit more, this might just be the time to create that "must read" book list and sit back and enjoy some great stories.

