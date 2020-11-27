The Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Rd, Farmington has no cats or kitten available for adoption at this time. Charlie is their Dog of the Week! Charlie is a three year old male Pitbull Terrier mix. He has this to say: “Hi! My name is Charlie. I am a big goofball who loves to go for walks and play with my tennis ball. I have a breathing condition (brachycephalic syndrome which is common in pugs) that requires restricted exercise and play time, and I need to stay away from excessive heat. I am a very loving boy, but can be a little mouthy, so I’d do best in a home with older children, and unfortunately, I am not good with cats.

