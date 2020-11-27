Peter Barnies adorns his front yard on Dennison Street in Auburn on Friday morning with Christmas decorations. He said he has been decorating on a large scale for 50 years and waits until Thanksgiving Day to turn on the lights for the first time. He adds to his display every year, he said, to keep it interesting for himself. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles