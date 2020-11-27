It’s time to go. Mr. Trump is an insult to the title “president.”

He’s acting like a spoiled brat throwing a fit because he didn’t win. I wish that some of this letter could make it to the president, so he could hear how badly he’s behaving; he’s one of the biggest bullies I know, and he has said no one should be bullied.

Then why does he do it?

Sen. Susan Collins was lucky to get a second chance. Please, this time, I hope she does the smart thing, the right thing by the people and for the people. She has to remember that we don’t have the kind of money she has.

Help would be nice.

Phyllis Caron, Lewiston

« Previous