MANOR WOODS – Great subdivision to raise your family, Great house to raise your family! Close to the village but privately situated on a nice elevated 3.3 acre lot with views of the village and town cove! Home is 5 beds, 3.5 baths, attached garage w/heat and has a great layout. Master bedroom w/bath on main level as well as nice gas viewing fireplace. Huge deck on front with southern exposure and nice sized yard. Upstairs there is 4 bedrooms and a full bath with laundry area. Basement has multiple finished rooms as well! You can snowmobile and ATV from this location ! Great location for primary or secondary home, call today, come take a look!

For more information contact James L. Eastlack – Broker/Owner – Morton & Furbish Real Estate, Rangeley, ME 207 864-5777 office/207 670-5058 cell.