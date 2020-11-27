WRGY Community radio broadcasts across the air at 90.5 FM and we live stream from our website wrgy.org. We are a low-watt educational and community station with studios on Main Street Rangeley and sending signal from Saddleback Mountain. We air local, state and national programming year round, some produced and hosted by local folks, others sent in from across the state and nation.

Here’s just a sample of some programs you can catch on our little station in the wilds of western Maine.

Jazz Over Time

Sundays at 10…locally produced program featuring transcriptions of 100 vinyl recordings from the Jazz Institute, as well as recently released recordings. The full arc of Jazz from the earliest years to what’s playing now.

International Americana

Airing Tuesdays at 7 and Saturdays at noon. Presented by experienced, New York based, Scottish presenter, Michael Park. Americana style music but created by a full range of international musicians

Living On Earth

Thursdays at 7 p.m.Hosted by Steve Curwood, the award-winning environmental news program “Living on Earth” delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit. This program is brought to us through the generous underwriting of Touch the Wild Gallery here in Rangeley

Paul Ingles 10000 Good Songs

You can catch Paul on WRGY every Saturday at 8. Award-winning music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts hi selected mix of tunes from his eclectic personal collection. Insightful and entertaining and very eclectic

Please check out our schedule and note the wide variety of music and programming…from New York Philharmonic and The Chamber Society of Lincoln Center to science and technology (Big Picture Science and Planetary Radio) to thought provoking programs touching on the events of the day (Reveal, With Good Reason and Philosophy Talk)…we even have a cooking show hosted by the folks at Milk Street. And if you enjoy live concert settings, there’s no better than Fur Peace featuring ex Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen as well as Woodsongs hosted by Michael Johnathon.

WRGY is Community Radio, reflecting the wide range of musical tastes and interests of everyone here in the Rangeley Region….Tune us in