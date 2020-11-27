Located at the base of Saddleback Mountain and on the shores of Saddleback Lake, the Trails Center has over 55 kilometers of trails for nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and fat tire biking.

Our grooming fleet is out daily during the winter months. Wide nordic trails offer a track and skate lane for skiers, and plenty of room for snowshoers and fat tire bikers. Groomed narrow single track trails offer a more intimate experience for winter recreation, and are ideal for snowshoeing and fat tire

biking. Dogs are welcome on all the single track trails, and also on the Geneva Loop trail during non-

holiday weekdays.

A fun attraction for kids of all ages is the Gnome Home Roam, an adventurous journey to find the

gnome homes located throughout the Trails Center and in the Gnome Village. This outdoor art project

is a collaboration between the talented student artists at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School and a

local band of carpenters. The Gnome Village was completed last season and is located just a short

distance from our yurt lodge.

Our yurt lodge serves up hot soup, drinks, snacks and good cheer daily from 9AM to 4PM during the

winter season. You can also find ski, bike and snowshoe rentals at the yurt for your adventures out on

the trails. Call ahead for lessons and guided tours! For more information, please visit our website at

www.rangeleylakestrailscenter.org or give us a call at 207-864-4309. We look forward to seeing you on

the trails!