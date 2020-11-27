The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 27
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
9:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FOX – Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla.
11:30 a.m.
ESPN – Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn.
12 p.m.
FS1 – Toledo at Xavier
1 p.m.
BTN – Ohio at Illinois
1:30 p.m.
ESPN – Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
2 p.m.
ESPNU – Sam Houston State at Texas Tech
FS1 – Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.
3 p.m.
ACCN – Bryant at Syracuse
BTN – Navy at Maryland
PAC-12N – Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego
4 p.m.
ESPN2 – Seton Hall at Louisville
ESPNU – Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
5 p.m.
BTN – Southern at Iowa
PAC-12N – Grambling State at Arizona
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
7 p.m.
ACCN – Longwood at Wake Forest
BTN – Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers
FS2 – Eastern Illinois at Marquette
SECN – Valparaiso at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
CBSSN – Hartford at Connecticut
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU – Colorado at Kansas State
9 p.m.
BTN – Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin
ESPN2 – Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN – Presbyterian at Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC – Iowa State at Texas
1 p.m.
FOX – Nebraska at Iowa
3:30 p.m.
ABC – Notre Dame at North Carolina
ESPN – Central Florida at South Florida
4 p.m.
CBSSN – Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
FS1 – Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas)
4:30 p.m.
FOX – Stanford at California
7:30 p.m.
ESPN – Oregon at Oregon State
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
12:30 p.m.
GOLF – LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
3 p.m.
TNT – The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz.
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands —
