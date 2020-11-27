The Associated Press
Friday, November 27
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

FOX – Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

ESPN – Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn.

12 p.m.

FS1 – Toledo at Xavier

1 p.m.

BTN – Ohio at Illinois

1:30 p.m.

ESPN – Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2 p.m.

ESPNU – Sam Houston State at Texas Tech

FS1 – Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s, Fort Myers, Fla.

3 p.m.

ACCN – Bryant at Syracuse

BTN – Navy at Maryland
PAC-12N – Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego

4 p.m.

ESPN2 – Seton Hall at Louisville

ESPNU – Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5 p.m.

BTN – Southern at Iowa

PAC-12N – Grambling State at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7 p.m.

ACCN – Longwood at Wake Forest

BTN – Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers
FS2 – Eastern Illinois at Marquette
SECN – Valparaiso at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

CBSSN – Hartford at Connecticut

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU – Colorado at Kansas State

9 p.m.

BTN – Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin

ESPN2 – Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ACCN – Presbyterian at Clemson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC – Iowa State at Texas

1 p.m.

FOX – Nebraska at Iowa

3:30 p.m.

ABC – Notre Dame at North Carolina

ESPN – Central Florida at South Florida

4 p.m.

CBSSN – Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

FS1 – Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas)

4:30 p.m.

FOX – Stanford at California

7:30 p.m.

ESPN – Oregon at Oregon State

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF – LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

3 p.m.

TNT – The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz.

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 – America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands —

