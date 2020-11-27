Join United Way in celebrating the holidays this year! Since it seems like the community is ready and raring to go this holiday season, we thought we’d add a little CA$H and COMPETITION for the best decorated house or business! What could possibly go wrong with that!?! For a nominal entrance fee, you could win some extra spending money for the holidays and more importantly, year-long bragging rights! And the best news…if you’re already decorating for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Home Challenge (also cash prize and different categories) you could win BOTH! The Franklin County Chamber’s Holiday Home Challenge judging will be on December 12th. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for additional details.

United Way’s ‘Deck the Halls’ will give the Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls communities a way to really get into the holiday spirit but still maintain all safety measures, avoid large gatherings, have fun and stay distanced. It also gives families a special reason to get out and go for a drive to see all the beautiful lights and decorations. This will provide United Way with an opportunity to replace a COVID-canceled fundraiser and still raise money to continue the positive impacts in our community. Programs/organizations like SeniorsPlus’ Meals on Wheels, Safe Voices, Literacy Volunteers and so many more….rely on United Way funding to do what they do! Let’s all get into the spirit and help these organizations continue their work!

Here’s how it will work:

• Visit www.uwtva.org to register your address (could be residence or business; businesses will be judged in a separate category). Entrance fee is $20

• You must live in Franklin County, Livermore or Livermore Falls to participate

•Go crazy decorating your home, be sure to finish all your final touches by December 18th!

• Volunteer judges will drive around and vote from December 19th – 21st, this gives you almost a full month to ‘get your halls decked’!

• Winners will be announced December 22nd.

• Categories include:

-Best Lights

-Best Decorations

-Best Business

-Best Overall

• Prizes include:

-Bragging rights (obviously)

-Winner of each category: $100

-Runner Up in each category: $50

Special thanks to sponsors Merrill’s Garage and Sterling Electric for supporting this event. United Way and our sponsors care about you and the community and love that we can offer a way to help the whole community celebrate (and check out all the lights and decorations) safely. Please be sure to check out the decorated homes and businesses in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and physical distancing. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer judge for this event should contact United Way 778-5048 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.