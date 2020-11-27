WISCASSET — A man walked into Maxwell’s Market and Deli at 475 Gardiner Road, brandished a handgun and demanded cash Friday, according to Wiscasset police.
The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. The man was last seen running north on Gardiner Road, according to police. Anyone who may have witnessed or with any information about the crime should call Wiscasset police at 882-8202.
No one was hurt in the robbery, according to Maxwell’s Facebook page.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Waiting 21 hours in Auburn for a new PS5? Yup, worth it
-
Health care
Several Maine hospitals report record numbers of COVID-19 inpatients
-
The Rangeley Highlander
5 Ways to thank a landowner
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Board of Selectmen Nov.16 summary
-
News
Wiscasset police investigate armed robbery