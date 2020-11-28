Lewiston

• Sabrina Wallace, 28, of Brunswick, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:26 p.m. Friday on Jan’s Boulevard.

• Kenny Hudson, 40, of 200 Pine St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, 2:52 a.m. Saturday on Blake Street.

• Adam Peterson, 35, of Raymond, on a warrant for failure to appear, 5:37 p.m. Saturday at 90 College St.

Auburn

• Katie Camire, 37, of 12 Riverside Place, Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence, 11:56 p.m. Friday on Turner Street.

• Dana Hutchinson, 36, of 76 Spring St., Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and obstructing report of crime, 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Center Street.

