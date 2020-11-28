I’m writing in response to V. Paul Reynolds’ outdoor column in the Sunday, Nov. 15, newspaper: “A gut feeling that hunters won’t buy new guidelines.”
He mentioned that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife thought it might be a good idea that, after a deer is shot, the hunter should remove the gut pile and take it to the nearest landfill.
If the MIF&W is looking for a way to hand out a large number of summonses, congratulations — you have hit the jackpot. No one in their right mind will do that, including me.
Lawrence Small, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap reflects on myth of broad voter fraud as tenure ends
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports low coronavirus numbers after holiday break
-
Letters
Cristiano Macaia: Concern for Maine asylum seekers’ future
-
Letters
Lawrence Small: No fan of new hunting guidelines
-
Letters
Patricia Bernard: No freebies with Biden