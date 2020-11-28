I’m writing in response to V. Paul Reynolds’ outdoor column in the Sunday, Nov. 15, newspaper: “A gut feeling that hunters won’t buy new guidelines.”

He mentioned that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife thought it might be a good idea that, after a deer is shot, the hunter should remove the gut pile and take it to the nearest landfill.

If the MIF&W is looking for a way to hand out a large number of summonses, congratulations — you have hit the jackpot. No one in their right mind will do that, including me.

Lawrence Small, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »