LEWISTON – Betty Lou Dustin, 77, a resident of Lewiston, formerly of Bath, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Russell Park Manor in Lewiston. She was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Lewiston, the daughter of Walter Washington Hallowell and Gwendolyn Florence (Gayton) Hallowell. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School. Betty held many titles through the years, most notably being the co-owner of The Captains’ Lady’s Restaurant in Lisbon Falls with her sister, Nancy Webster. She left Maine for a period of time and settled in Tennessee, where she met many wonderful people and continued to stay in the restaurant business. Upon her retirement, Betty returned to Maine where she lived in Bath. She enjoyed country music, cooking and waitressing, spending time with family and travelling, especially to the ocean.

She is survived by her children, Ann Brock Piela of Bath, William Hallowell of Bath, Angel Broadwater of Woolwich, and Amy Dery of Upland, Calif. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Gwendolyn Hallowell, her sister Nancy Webster and brother, Thomas Hallowell. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A service will be announced at a later date. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus, Maine.

Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her honor to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

or online at

http://www.androscoggin.org/donate