BASEBALL

A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans.

The Phillies are searching for a general manager to replace Matt Klentak and face important decisions regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Both players are free agents, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton said last month the league’s economic climate will impact the team’s ability to spend money in the offseason.

Philadelphia finished 28-32 last season, one game shy of ending a nine-year postseason drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two pennants and one World Series between 2007-11.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position, in Sakhir, Bahrain.

The seven-time F1 champion looked in total control as he set a time of 1 minute, 27.264 seconds under the floodlights.

He finished about .3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and around .4 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Adrian Meronk clung on to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship as a couple of home players made big charges, in Malelane, South Africa.

Meronk went to 14 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa with a 1-under 71 that included three birdies but also two bogeys.

Jayden Schaper of South Africa made the biggest move with a 5-under 67 to go second on 13 under, and he saved the best for the end with an eagle and two birdies on his last four holes.

OLYMPICS

BOBSLED: Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics was called off, when bobsled and skeleton officials canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year’s sliding season.

The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport’s season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.

The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: West Bromwich squeezed out a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in a battle of the bottom two, which proved enough to climb out of the relegation zone at least until Monday when Fulham plays Leicester

n Raphinha scored his first goal for Leeds with a fierce 25-meter strike to help beat Everton 1-0.

n Riyad Mahrez netted a hat trick as Manchester City regained its scoring touch by thrashing Burnley 5-0 at home for the third straight season in the English Premier League.

n Liverpool conceded a stoppage-time penalty to draw 1-1 at Brighton in the Premier League, with the contentious call incurring the wrath of Jurgen Klopp as he made his frustration clear to match officials.

BUNDESLIGA: Borussia Dortmund lost at home to Cologne 2-1 and Bayern Munich survived a scare at Stuttgart to open a two-point lead in the Bundesliga.

– News service report