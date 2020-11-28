|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, November 28
|AUTO RACING
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska
|4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
|6 p.m.
BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota
|8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Penn State at Michigan
ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse
CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio
FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson
CBS — Auburn at Alabama
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State
ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State
ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
FOX — San Jose State at Boise State
FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue
SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Memphis at Navy
ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Utah at Washington
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Florida State
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Christian at Kansas
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
|SKIING
|3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
