(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 28
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

12:30 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — North Dakota State at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m.

BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan State

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Southern California

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Eastern Washington at Washington State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Penn State at Michigan

ACCN — North Carolina State at Syracuse

CBSSN — Kent State at Buffalo

ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio

FOX — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Ohio State at Illinois

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Clemson

CBS — Auburn at Alabama

CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State

ESPN — Northwestern at Michigan State

ESPN2 — Troy at Appalachian State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

FOX — San Jose State at Boise State

FS1 — Rutgers at Purdue

SECN — Mississippi State at Mississippi

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Memphis at Navy

ESPN — Louisiana State at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Utah at Washington

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Florida State

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Christian at Kansas

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

SKIING
3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)

filed under:
sports on tv
