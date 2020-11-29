Arrests

Lewiston

• Susan Gray, 43, of 142 College St., arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, 1:25 a.m. Sunday, on Holland Street.

• Gregory Hazzard, 50, of 68 Whipple St., arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension, 3:16 a.m., on Jefferson Street.

• Garrett Caffarelli, 30, of 113 Horton St., arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, refusal to submit and disorderly conduct, 4:34 a.m. Sunday, at 113 Horton St.

• Ali Mohamed, 21, of 190 Pine St., arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 5:40 a.m. Sunday, at 190 Pine St.

• Allyson Porter, 39, of 182 Ash St., arrested on a warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, 6 p.m. Sunday, at 136 Horton St.

