WINDHAM – Harry Wendell Carlin Jr., beloved husband of the late Lois E. Carlin (Wagg) and much cherished father of 12, died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 25, 2020.

Harry was born Oct. 3, 1933, to Harry and Pauline Carlin in Lewiston. He attended Edward Little High School where he was a member of the football, ski and track teams. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955 and was a veteran of the Korean War. After serving, he graduated from Alfred State Technical College in New York where he earned a degree in agricultural studies.

On Dec. 28, 1956, Harry married his true love, Lois E. Wagg. They spent nearly 54 wonderful years before Lois’ passing. Together they raised their 12 children on the family farm where Harry did what he loved most. Although he had a clear passion for his farm, he often remarked that his 12 children were his best crop, tomatoes were a close second. He continued to work the farm with his son, Joe, by his side to his last day.

Harry was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, enduring faith, charitable spirit, love of family and clever wit.

Harry is survived by his children, Peter Carlin and wife Sue, John Carlin and wife Antonietta, Cathy Gosselin and husband Bob, Julie Colbert and husband Gary, Anne Blake and husband Mark, Maureen Palladino and husband Steve, Mary Ekholm and husband Glenn, Theresa Labrecque and husband Guy, Joseph Carlin, Barbara LaVallee and husband Dan, Paula Pock and husband Steve, and Steve Carlin and wife Lisa. He is also survived by 31 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Pauline Bussiere; and many nieces and nephews.

A private Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

To express condolences, participate in Harry’s online tribute, and to access information on how to watch the live stream of his service please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving,

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105 Or

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator,

18251 Quantico Gateway Drive,

Triangle, VA 22172.