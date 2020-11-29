FARMINGTON – Hyla Lorraine Friedman, 102, a former resident of Jay, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington. Hyla was born to William H. and Alma (Tarbutton) Brett in 1918, raised in Barren Hill, Pa., along with her sister, Elva (deceased).Hyla had a strong affinity for service to Country. As a young woman she trained dogs for the U.S. Coast Guard and during WWII she was trained by the Navy (as a civilian) to drive tractor trailers used to transport weapons and other cargo through the Lincoln Tunnel to a Naval port in New York City.During that time she met and married a young serviceman, Albert Friedman. Hyla and Al were stationed in Miami and Jacksonville, Fla., raising their two sons, Sidney and David, before deploying to Lakehurst, N.J., and Brunswick. While her husband was deployed on numerous lengthy assignments overseas, Hyla raised their sons, active in school activities and the boys’ sports, serving as president of the PTA and a Scout leader.Hyla was dedicated and active in Navy life, especially supporting families and wives of the servicemen during times of long deployments. She was honored for her patriotic service as Navy Wife of the Year in 1968. Following Al’s retirement from the Navy, the couple moved from Brunswick to Jay, where they immersed themselves in every aspect of town life there. Hyla and Al became active in Amvets and worked raising funds for many charities. They were well known for their efforts in service to the community of Jay.Following the passing of her beloved husband, Hyla continued her work to benefit the town of Jay. Notably, her proudest accomplishment was the restoration of the Veterans Monuments. She led a compassionate effort and raised substantial funds to install new iron fencing around the monuments honoring local veterans of war who served our Country. Hyla was well known and respected in her community as a woman who was determined to serve however she was able, be it driving a neighbor to doctor appointments or serving on a committee. Hyla Friedman was formidable, intent on making a difference and making a lasting impact. As her family, it is with our love that we take pride in acknowledging her many accomplishments and great respect for her hard won fight to the end.Hyla was predeceased by her husband, Albert; and son, Sidney.She is survived by a son, David, daughters-in-law, Sheila and Jean; and grandchildren, Matthew, Stacie, Brett, Tricia, Gregg; and a great-grandson, Nate.The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff of Pinewood Terrace and to Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com No service will be held. The family will gather privately at a future time. Interment Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls.In remembrance of Hyla Friedman, in lieu of cards or flowers, simply pay forward an act of kindness.