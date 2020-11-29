Mark and Sharon Fuller wave to friends as a parade of cars pass their home to wish the Fullers a happy wedding anniversary in Auburn on Saturday. The Fullers’ three children and three grandchildren held a surprise 50th wedding anniversary drive-by for the couple, who were married on November 28, 1970. Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson led the parade of cars. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Kris Samson of Auburn holds a sign wishing Mark and Sharon Fuller a happy wedding anniversary. The Fullers were married on November 28, 1970.

Mark and Sharon Fuller wave to friends as a parade of cars pass their home to wish the Fullers a happy wedding anniversary in Auburn on Saturday. The Fullers' three children and three grandchildren held a surprise 50th wedding anniversary drive-by for the couple, who were married on November 28, 1970. Brady Ryerson, left, is one of their grandchildren. Ryerson's 8th birthday was Saturday. Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson led the parade of cars.

Mark Fuller gets a hug from one of his three children while celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sharon, left, in Auburn on Saturday.

Lauren Fuller, 9, collects balloons that were given to her grandparents on their 50th wedding anniversary in Auburn on Saturday.

Karen Fuller celebrated her father-in-law's 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family in Auburn on Saturday.

Mark and Sharon Fuller of Auburn have three children and three grandchildren. Sharon retired at the end of last school year after working with the Auburn School Department for 30 years.

