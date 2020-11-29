|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, November 29
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland
SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
|4 p.m.
BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers
PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — North Florida at Miami
BTN — Oakland at Michigan
PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame
SECN — Belmont at Kentucky
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Buffalo
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at New England
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
|RUGBY
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
|2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal
|SKIING
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, November 29
-
News
With Biden in the White House, Maine could see major changes
-
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion designer Jason Brown emerges as musician Firefly
-
Maine
Maine’s bold climate action plan will require money, commitment
-
Single-level living, water views and beach access form a flawless combination