(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, November 29
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

BTN — Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland

SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

4 p.m.

BTN — Hofstra at Rutgers

PAC-12N — Houston Baptist at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Miami

BTN — Oakland at Michigan

PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

SECN — Belmont at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The NHK Trophy, Osaka, Japan (taped)

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Buffalo

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at New England

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

RUGBY
2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal

SKIING
2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles