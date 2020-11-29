CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Anna Faris, 44; Don Cheadle, 56; Andrew McCarthy, 58; Howie Mandel, 65.

Happy Birthday: Stay focused on what matters to you. Refuse to let others sidetrack you. Set personal goals, and live up to your expectations. Keep an open mind, but don’t get trapped in someone else’s dream. Stay true to yourself, and make changes that make you feel and look your best. Be innovative and imaginative, and pursue the adventures that excite you most. Your numbers are 9, 14, 23, 27, 34, 41, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your ego in check and your mindset on what you are trying to accomplish. Concentrate on doing your best to make a difference. Turn your attention to activities that will lift your spirits and make you feel energized. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead you in a better direction. Consider what you want to do, and get started. Don’t let uncertainty hold you back. A partnership will inspire you to follow your heart. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to what’s going on around you. You may have to intervene if someone is misrepresenting a situation that involves you. Damage control will help anyone from getting the wrong impression. Do your part and carry on. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Size up what you can accomplish, and get started. Worrying about what others do will hold you back. Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to live up to your own expectations. Romance is favored. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Join the front line of whatever cause you believe in, and you will stop someone from pushing you in a direction you don’t want to go. Fight for your rights and for those less fortunate and unable to fend for themselves. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Find a new way to reach out while social distancing. How you connect with others will make a difference in how things you are pursuing unfold. An unexpected offer will encourage you to start something new. Romance is favored. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Defuse anger and replace it with compassion and understanding. Sitting on the fence will not help you resolve much, but research and open discussions will help you make up your mind. A relationship will get a burst of energy. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss personal plans with someone you love. Be open to suggestions and willing to compromise. An unexpected offer will encourage you to leave the past behind and embark on something new and exciting. Personal growth is favored. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change at home will lift your spirits. The effort you put into making your space more manageable will ease stress and encourage you to get more involved in projects that will make your life better. Personal accomplishments are favored. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up about how you feel and how you want to move forward with your intentions and plans. Share emotions and offer proposals that will bring you closer to someone you love. A positive adjustment at home will improve your life. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check off what’s on your to-do list, and put your responsibilities behind you early in the day. Enjoy downtime with someone who brings out the best in you. Personal gain can be yours if you make fitness and good health your priorities. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay close attention to where you spend your money, and you’ll find a discrepancy that will put cash in your pocket. A joint venture looks promising as long as you share the expenses equally. An unexpected gift is heading your way. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are enthusiastic, physical and perceptive. You are imaginative and unique.

