Favorite photos of the Sun Journal photo staff from the past week.
Cole Thomas, right, and his sister, Mia, of Rumford check out the decorations last Saturday morning on one of several Christmas trees at Holy Savior Church in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Aaron Jellison of Lewiston leaves on Black Friday with the five 68-inch nutcrackers he bought at Walmart in Auburn. Jellison got in line outside the store at 2 a.m. so he could get as many of the Christmas decorations as possible. “My wife said to get eight of them, but they only had five. Good thing. I didn’t think that one through very well,” Jellison said of getting the life-size nutcrackers into his car. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sarah Griffin, right, and Cindy Foss pick up Thanksgiving meals-to-go last Thursday from Marc Nadeau at Hope Haven Gospel Mission in Lewiston. Volunteers delivered about 120 meals to those in need, according to Pastor John Robbins. Thursday was the first time Griffin, Foss and Nadeau, all of Lewiston, helped at Hope Haven on Thanksgiving. “It is an opportunity to give back for all the blessings that I have received,” Nadeau said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Erin Reed, center, and Angie Snow, far left, deliver donated food last Wednesday to the Trinity Jubilee Center in Lewiston. Snow of Androscoggin Bank said bank branches throughout Maine had a contest to see which could collect the most donations for food pantries and soup kitchens. Snow said employees from both bank branches in Lewiston voted to donate the food they collected to Trinity. Reed, executive director at Trinity, said the donations would help the soup kitchen serve lunches to those in need six days a week. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Katherine Cook puts a can of pumpkin into a bag last Tuesday for a customer at the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center in Lewiston. The center’s food pantry is operated like a store, where people can choose the items they would like. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Peter Barnies decorates his front yard last Friday morning on Dennison Street in Auburn with Christmas decorations. Barnies says he has been decorating on a large scale for 50 years and waits until Thanksgiving Day to turn on the lights on. He says he adds to his display every year to keep it even more interesting. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Andy Roller checks out one of several Christmas trees while holding his great grandmother’s hand at Saturday’s Christmas Fair in Rumford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Caleb Labrie and Cam Robichaud shoot pucks on the synthetic ice last week at Puc Development in Lewiston. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mike Small has been growing poinsettias for almost 40 years, learning the trade from his father. The business has grown over the years, until downsizing recently with his selling Roak The Florist on Main Street in Lewiston. Small has taken over one of the Whiting greenhouses and now grows on a smaller scale at Small’s Plant Care at 726 Summer St. in Auburn. In this photograph, Small looks over flowers Sunday morning that he has watched grow since the beginning of July. Most of the poinsettias are going to the Lewiston High School swim team sale. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
