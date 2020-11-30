DIXFIELD —The Dixfield Congregational Church will have an online auction in place of the annual Christmas fair due to COVID-19.

To view the items being auctioned, go to the Dixfield Congregational Church on the Hill Facebook page and place a bid by commenting on the items desired. Bidding ends at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. The names and amounts of winning bids will be posted starting at 7 p.m. The items will be available for pick-up at the church annex on the following days and times: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 6. Payment must be made with cash or checks payable to the Dixfield Congregational Church.

In addition to the auction, there will be crafts and baked goods available to purchase in the church annex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5.

Raffle tickets for the quilt that was made by the quilting ladies of the church will also be available to purchase on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. The quilt is a queen-sized quilt in Gerda’s Shoo-Fly pattern. Raffle tickets are $5.00 each or 3 tickets for $10.00. If you would like to purchase tickets, you can also contact Mary at 207-357-5477.

« Previous