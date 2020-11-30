Howling winds and driving rain sent a tree crashing into the side of 60 Tall Pines where a 6-month-old baby was sleeping in her crib Monday evening. The child is reportedly doing well.

The powerful storm rolling through Maine brought down trees, power lines and flattened stop signs around Lewiston-Auburn.

As of 9:24 p.m., a total of 67,452 Central Maine Power customers were without electrical service. Of those, 5,210 were in Androscoggin County, 3,198 were in Oxford County, 441 were in Franklin County and 28,263 were in Cumberland County.

In Lewiston, a tree fell on a parked car and falling trees knocked down power lines on East Avenue. A report of a branch hanging a wire and causing sparking at Simard Avenue forced a homeowner to shut off power to the house.

There were reports of wires down in Sabattus.

