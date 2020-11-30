Nathan P. Emery, 45, Andover, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 9, 2003, dismissed.

Gilbert M. Christopher, 57, Scarborough, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 21, 2011, first charge found guilty fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Jerry C. Dyment, 70, Norway, failure to comply with sex offender registry act, first offense, on Aug. 27, 2013, dismissed.

Daniel T. Szczesuil, 69, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 4, 2015, dismissed.

Adam Downs, 39, Dixfield, possession of drug paraphernalia on May 27, 2001, dismissed.

Axel J. Annis, 41, Greenwood, possession of drug paraphernalia on May 24, 2001, dismissed.

Michael T. Rainey, 49, Standish, possessing marijuana on July 1, 2003, dismissed.

Brett S. Coffin, 58, Oxford, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on July 27, 2003, dismissed.

Shadrack F. Clifford, 49, Oxford, sale and use of drug paraphernalia on March 26, 2004, dismissed.

