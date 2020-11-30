Michael A. Hansen, 39, Springfield, Fla., burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 1, 2001, burglary, four counts burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for officer and five counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 5, 2001, all charges dismissed.

Craig J. Wing, 68, Hebron, criminal use of explosives on April 9, 2002, dismissed.

Jacqueline R. Zavala, 59, Lisbon Falls, operating after suspension on May 31, 2002, dismissed.

Ryan Crump, 40, Raymond, refusing to provide name and address on Oct. 1, 2002, dismissed.

James Manning, 36, St. Johnsbury, Vt., three counts burglary, four counts criminal mischief, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary of a motor vehicle on July 20, 2002, all charges dismissed.

Tyrell J. Walker, 38, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 3, 2002, dismissed.

Craig J. Wing, 68, Hebron, felon possessing firearm without permit on Sept. 11, 1999, felon possessing firearm without permit in Nov. 23, 2000, unsworn falsification on Jan. 24, 2000 and Dec. 31, 2001, all charges dismissed.

Christopher L. Dougherty, 39, Rumford, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 24, 2002, all charges dismissed.

Jeffrey Garland, 45, Norway, acquiring drugs by deception on Oct. 29, 2002 and Nov. 22, 2002 and trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 1, 2002, all charges dismissed.

Taylor R. Michaud, 48, TX, driving to endanger on June 9, 2004, dismissed.

Joseph W. Bennett, 43, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 19, 2003, dismissed.

Anthony Payton, 45, New York, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on May 28, 2005, dismissed.

Charles W. Keaton, 32, West Baldwin, unlawful sexual contact on Dec. 1, 2006, PNV, sentenced to one year, probation one year.

Jeffrey R. Barry, 51, Madison, criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Oct. 1, 2006, first charge found guilty, fined $200; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Joshua R. Pollis, 35, Livermore, burglary on Nov. 21, 2007, probation revocation, sentenced to four years, probation partially revoked.

James Keene, 35, Fryeburg, elevated aggravated assault on March 29, 2008, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

William K. Gorham, 54, Rumford, operating under the influence, prior, on May 22, 2009, dismissed.

Charles L. Gannon, 28, Rumford, violating condition of release on Jan. 30, 2011, dismissed.

Jeremy D. Belskis, 33, Mexico, burglary and violating condition of release on July 29, 2011, all charges dismissed.

Richard K. Thorpe, 39, Bristol, robbery on Oct. 27, 2011, probation revocation, sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, probation four years.

Luke Edmunds, 31, Lewiston, unlawful sexual contact on May 26, 2011, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Gary C. Noyes, 50, Buckfield, gross sexual assault on July 1, 2006 and July , 2010, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 25 years with all but seven years six months suspended, probation 18 years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 25 years with all but seven years six months suspended, probation 18 years.

Rickey E. Morin Jr., 36, Standish, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 26, 2012, probation revocation, sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric B. Smith, 35, Dixfield, aggravated assault on June 28, 2013, probation revocation, sentenced to eight months, probation partially revoked and probation continued.

Brock P. Leach, 44, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 13, 2013, fined $1,000, sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Emmie J. Provencher, 40, Rumford, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and endangering the welfare of a child on Oct. 14, 2013, all charges dismissed.

James D. McDonald, 59, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 30, 2014, found guilty, fined $200.

Curtis Palmer, 24, Otisfield, gross sexual assault on May 26, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to six years with all but 90 days suspended, probation six years.

Nickolas J. Mains, 42, Bridgeton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 7, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jessica L. Grover, 41, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 5, 2015, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed.

Chad W. Cormier, 27, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 11 and March 22, 2014, first charge probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; second charge probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chad W. Cormier, 27, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 25, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to 14 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Derek J. Foster, 28, Brownfield, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, arson and burglary on April 30, 2015, first charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; second charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; third charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; fourth charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed; fifth charge probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Norbert A. Thibault, 57, Sumner, aggravated assault on Jan. 10, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

