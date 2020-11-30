PORTLAND — The Legislature will be missing at least one member because of COVID-19 when lawmakers convene this week.

Republican Sen.-elect Rick Bennett of Oxford announced Sunday on social media that he tested positive for the virus, and will be quarantining at least through Dec. 12. He said he’s experiencing mild symptoms including a sore throat, aches and fatigue.

The Legislature is convening Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center to provide adequate space for social distancing during the pandemic.

New lawmakers will be sworn into office, and constitutional officers will be elected. Then lawmakers will break until the new year.

Bennett is one of the newly elected lawmakers, but he’s not new to the Legislature.

He previously served in the House and Senate, and was Senate president under a unique power-sharing arrangement when the Senate was evenly divided. He’s also a former chairman of the Maine Republican Party who served as an elector for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Related Headlines To meet safely during pandemic, new Legislature eyes Augusta Civic Center

« Previous

Next »

filed under: