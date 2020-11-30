A potent storm system hit Maine on Monday with heavy rain and wind gusts close to 60 mph that caused more than 100,000 power outages.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state lost power Monday night as the wind brought branches down on power lines. There were multiple reports of trees falling into roads in Lisbon, Durham, Bath, Woolwich and Bar Harbor, among other places.

The number of power outages rose steadily as the night went on. More than 88,000 Central Maine Power Company customers were without power at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, with York and Cumberland counties hit hardest, particularly along the coast. Cumberland County had more than 30,000 outages. In York County, 13,383 CMP customers were without power.

Versant Power, which serves northern and Down East Maine, was reporting 13,721 outages shortly after midnight, including nearly 4,000 in Brewer alone.

Portland’s Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston said high winds and rain caused a 7,200-volt power line to come down at 9:50 p.m. on Brackett Street, in the city’s West End.

The line arced and caught fire, creating an electrical display that could be seen across the city. The line landed on the Ronald McDonald House and a sidewalk on Brackett Street, causing burn damage. About 12 people in the Ronald McDonald House were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. The Ronald McDonald House provides rooms for families of seriously ill children staying at nearby Maine Medical Center.

The 911 emergency communication system in Portland went down during the height of the windstorm. A dispatcher for the Portland communications center said the 911 outage affected Portland, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. The system went offline around 10 p.m. The malfunction appeared to be storm-related. Anyone with an emergency was asked to contact 874-8575.

The National Weather Service office in Gray issued a high-wind warning for southern Maine at 6 p.m., effective to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service said the storm would produce “damaging winds” with the potential to blow down trees and power lines. It also predicted widespread power outages and difficult travel conditions.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the National Weather Service said.

The weather service also planned to watch for coastal flooding from 10 p.m. through 2 a.m. Tuesday because of a combination of 10- to 15-foot seas and strong southeasterly winds.

Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain and wind would sweep over Maine in waves throughout the night and early morning before the weather pattern stabilized somewhat, leaving Portland and southern Maine breezy with showers Tuesday.

“We’re in a bit a of a lull now,” Clair said around 8:30 p.m. “The worst of it will come later tonight.”

Clair said most areas of southern Maine had recorded up to 2 inches of rain by early Monday evening. A wind gust of 53 mph was recorded just before 8 p.m. at the Portland International Jetport.

Rainfall amounts were expected to vary widely, with most coastal regions getting between 2 and 3 inches. Some areas, especially in Down East Maine, were expected to get as much as 4 inches.

CMP issued a statement Monday indicating that it is ready to deploy about 1,000 employees and contractors to bring power back. It also activated 200 tree workers and 250 support staff.

“We have prepositioned crews across the service area so that we can respond to outages tonight and early tomorrow. Based on current forecasts we expect that the coast will be impacted more heavily, and we advised all customers to use caution if they have any need to be outside tonight,” Kerri Therriault, director of electric operations for CMP, said in a statement. “We expect most outages will be caused by tree limbs blowing and falling onto wires and poles, and by trees outside the company’s trimming zone uprooting in the wind.”

During windstorms, restoration crews must proceed with caution. If it’s too windy, they are unable to get safely into a bucket to make line repairs.

