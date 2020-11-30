DIXFIELD — Regional School Unit 56’s schools in Dixfield will remain closed due to four positive COVID-19 cases and not enough bus drivers/custodians available at the schools.
Four employees, all based at T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School in Dixfield, recently tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Pam Doyen wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website Monday.
Due to these most recent infections, the district does not have enough bus drivers/custodians available to safely open our buildings on Dec. 3 as previously outlined, the letter said. “Therefore, only students at Dirigo Elementary School (in Peru) will resume in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 3.”
Dirigio High School and T.W. Kelly Middle School students will continue to receive remote instruction through Dec. 4 and will return to in-person instruction starting Dec. 7, Doyen wrote.
All three district schools have been in fully-remote instruction for all students because two students at the elementary school tested positive for the virus in mid-November, which was followed by a three-day closure for cleaning and disinfecting. The mid-November building closure was then extended when officials were notified on Nov. 22 that a staff member at the middle school and a student at the high school also tested positive for the virus.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: David R. Harris
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Howard Jamison
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard "Dick" J. Patenaude
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Albert Sylvain
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard Emile Leclair