(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, November 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

8 p.m.

ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

