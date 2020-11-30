|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 30
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United
