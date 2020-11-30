DRESDEN — An hours-long standoff at a Middle Road residence this past weekend ended after police deployed tear gas and entered the home with a search warrant only to discover the suspect they were after wasn’t there.

Acting on a tip that Nathon A. Taylor, 41, was at a residence at 353 Middle Road in Dresden, police on Saturday went to the home. Authorities said Taylor has an active arrest warrant, revoking his probation on a drug possession charge issued in Androscoggin County, according to a news release from Lt. Brendan Kane, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday deputies knocked on the door of the mobile-home, identified themselves and heard a male voice inside. When no one came to answer the door, deputies established a perimeter around the home and called out to the occupants with a public address speaker system. They also tried to reach the occupants by phone.

Deputies then sought the assistance of the State Police Tactical Team, which responded. State police team members continued to try to reach the occupants of the home by phone and PA.

Around 7 p.m. several people came out of the home. Some of them told police Taylor was in the home, while others said he had been there but fled when police first arrived.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, identifying Taylor as the person being sought there. Police continued to try to contact Taylor, who they believed may have still been in the home.

After those continued efforts failed, they deployed tear gas into the home and entered around 10 p.m. However, their search revealed the trailer to be empty.

The investigation into Taylor’s whereabouts continues, and anyone with information regarding his location may contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or email Kane at [email protected]

Taylor’s last known address was in Lewiston, but he has also lived in Wiscasset and Dresden.

Several Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene Saturday afternoon and evening, and Middle Road remained open to traffic until later Saturday night. After the state tactical team arrived police closed off access to Middle Road on both sides of the incident scene. In addition to the tactical team the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Dresden Fire Department and Wiscasset Ambulance Service.

By early Sunday morning there appeared to be no police or activity at the Middle Road residence. The trailer home was missing one window.

One of the people who was in the home was arrested on a warrant. Lynzi R. Rogers, 37, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for a drug possession charge, according to Kane. She was taken to Two Bridges Jail.

Kane said Taylor is not a current suspect in a robbery Friday morning in Wiscasset, a case in which the investigation is also still ongoing.

A man walked into Maxwell’s Market and Deli at 475 Gardiner Road, brandished a handgun and demanded cash Friday, according to Wiscasset police.

That incident happened at around 9:30 a.m., according to The Times Record. The man was last seen running north on Gardiner Road, according to police. No one was hurt in the robbery.

