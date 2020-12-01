Portland cellist Benjamin Noyes will perform selections from Bach’s suites for solo cello at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

A multi-faceted individual, Noyes has many talents all revolving around an exceptional focus on the cello. With a particular interest, fascination and devotion to the qualities and production of sound, he channels his creativity and music into areas including, but not limited to performing, teaching, recording, producing, composing, drawing and writing. He is widely acclaimed for his performances of solo recitals, chamber ensemble concerts, and various classical and non-classical ventures. Pursuing the artist’s life has led him to collaborations and performances throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, performing, teaching, coaching and motivating individuals of all ages and professions with his signature, one-of-a kind projects.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. Masks and social distancing are observed and required. More information about Benjamin Noyes can be found online at His website is https://www.bennoyes.com. For more information about the Oasis of Music, call (207) 344-3106.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: